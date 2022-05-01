Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $126.73 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.12 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.55.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

