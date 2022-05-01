Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 915,172 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,234 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of ENI worth $25,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of E. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ENI by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,583,000 after purchasing an additional 598,297 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,058,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 188,935 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in ENI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,358,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ENI by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,070,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,627,000 after acquiring an additional 102,386 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. AlphaValue raised ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.70 ($15.81) to €14.90 ($16.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ENI from €18.50 ($19.89) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.48.

Shares of E stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $32.56.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. ENI had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $30.97 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.9356 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

