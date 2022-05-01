Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $33,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN opened at $233.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.40. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.81.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 129.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.