Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,622 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.26% of Element Solutions worth $15,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 115,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Element Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 285,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Element Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 861,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,926,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Element Solutions by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 780,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,946,000 after buying an additional 238,751 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Element Solutions by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,444,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,076,000 after buying an additional 91,904 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ESI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESI opened at $20.62 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

