Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $26.73 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $26,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $81.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

