Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $25.27 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $25,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,188. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.92.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

