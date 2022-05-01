Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $24.53 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,931 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $24,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 681,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,603,000 after purchasing an additional 346,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,933,000 after buying an additional 33,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,213,000 after buying an additional 16,144 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6,648.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 219.51%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

