Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $16.45 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 65,447 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $16,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SU. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 24,316 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,760,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 746,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,466,000 after acquiring an additional 685,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE:SU opened at $35.94 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Suncor Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.