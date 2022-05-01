Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $16.27 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $16,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citic Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

CarMax stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.18. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.