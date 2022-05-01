Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $16.27 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of CarMax worth $16,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,667,000 after buying an additional 146,763 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CarMax by 22.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,992,000 after purchasing an additional 40,938 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,154,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,350,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.71 and a 200-day moving average of $119.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

