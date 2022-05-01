Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $14.59 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,259 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $14,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after purchasing an additional 957,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,240,000 after purchasing an additional 193,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,268,000 after acquiring an additional 448,986 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,627,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,747,000 after acquiring an additional 409,390 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,984,000 after acquiring an additional 221,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $42.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average is $55.80. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

