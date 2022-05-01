Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $14.34 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $14,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $606.55 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $519.32 and a one year high of $748.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $688.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $669.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 61,766.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

