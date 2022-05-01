Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $13.20 Million Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,803 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Signature Bank worth $13,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Signature Bank by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank stock opened at $242.25 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $223.96 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

SBNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.08.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

