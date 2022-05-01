Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,066 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of United Rentals worth $28,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in United Rentals by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,210 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in United Rentals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,105,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,281,000 after acquiring an additional 34,211 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in United Rentals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,060,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,029,000 after acquiring an additional 85,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 949,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.62.

Shares of URI stock opened at $316.52 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.59 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.26.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 15.22%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 28.58 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

