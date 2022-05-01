Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 116.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,840,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,527,516 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of Credit Suisse Group worth $27,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $6.70 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. Analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7.90 to CHF 6.60 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

