Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 6,146 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $25,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $217.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.73. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.50 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.25.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

