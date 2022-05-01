Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 16,695 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,695 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of CBRE Group worth $35,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

