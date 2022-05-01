Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 1,527,516 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 116.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,840,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527,516 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Credit Suisse Group worth $27,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,114,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 438,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,101,000 after acquiring an additional 239,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after acquiring an additional 204,139 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,887,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 191,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,984,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 158,924 shares during the period. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

