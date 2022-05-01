Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 103,808 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 162.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,808 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $37,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,265,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,504,000 after purchasing an additional 171,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,716,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,811,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,521,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,288,000 after purchasing an additional 137,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30,342.3% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,379,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $189.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.37 and a 200 day moving average of $208.78. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.52 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

