Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,727 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.16% of Citizens Financial Group worth $32,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $39.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.82.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

