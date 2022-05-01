Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 36,374 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,905 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 36,374 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $15,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

EA opened at $118.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.17 and its 200-day moving average is $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $121,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $446,696.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,778 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

