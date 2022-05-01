Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 22,931 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $24,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 312,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after acquiring an additional 57,754 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Bank OZK boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 234,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 6,648.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

