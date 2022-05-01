Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 20,066 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.12% of United Rentals worth $28,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in United Rentals by 11,331.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,407,000 after purchasing an additional 390,950 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $68,042,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $58,220,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 255,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URI stock opened at $316.52 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.59 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.42. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 28.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on URI. Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

