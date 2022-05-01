Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 1,478 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $13,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 285,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,778,000 after acquiring an additional 116,124 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,324.3% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 59.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $431.55 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $391.28 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

