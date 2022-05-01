National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Issues Earnings Results

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.24%. National Instruments’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. National Instruments updated its Q2 guidance to $0.25-0.39 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $36.14 on Friday. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Get National Instruments alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

In related news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in National Instruments by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in National Instruments by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 61.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Instruments (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.