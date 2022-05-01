National Bankshares Cuts First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$19.50

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.19.

Shares of TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$17.12 on Wednesday. First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$17.00 and a 12-month high of C$19.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 8.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.18.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

