National Bank Financial Trims InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Target Price to C$17.00

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

IIPZF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.48.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of IIPZF stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.33. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.