NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.45). NanoString Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Shares of NSTG opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $80.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79. The firm has a market cap of $862.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 8.20.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $319,591.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $98,122.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 475.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 66,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 117,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

