Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,224.23

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,224.23 ($15.60) and traded as high as GBX 1,264 ($16.11). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,250 ($15.93), with a volume of 122,264 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,224.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,173.78.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.
About Murray International Trust (LON:MYI)
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
