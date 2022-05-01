MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 8,009 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.04.

Shares of FISV traded down $6.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,687,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $121.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.00 and a 200 day moving average of $101.70. The company has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,408 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,570. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

