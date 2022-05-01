MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,827 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after buying an additional 1,265,219 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $388,262,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Netflix by 52.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after purchasing an additional 616,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $9.16 on Friday, hitting $190.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,391,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,347,044. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.60 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.53 and a 200-day moving average of $487.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

