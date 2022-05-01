MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5,438.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 11.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,746.48.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $107.49 on Friday, hitting $2,210.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,759. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,201.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,330.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.33 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

