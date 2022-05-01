MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $86.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $86,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $5.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.05. The stock had a trading volume of 990,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,725. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.57 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.96.

