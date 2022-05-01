MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $24.55 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $24,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $402,911,000 after acquiring an additional 298,543 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,427,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,484,000 after acquiring an additional 292,857 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after acquiring an additional 290,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.76.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $7.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,217,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,929. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.27. The company has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

