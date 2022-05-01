MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $19.63 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in Danaher by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,268 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $5.87 on Friday, hitting $251.13. 3,225,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,888,280. The firm has a market cap of $182.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $238.32 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

