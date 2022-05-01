MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.21. 5,078,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,130,463. The company has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.33. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

