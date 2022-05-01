MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $45,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,967,000 after buying an additional 61,962 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.64. The stock had a trading volume of 54,305,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,953,286. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

