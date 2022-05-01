MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $26,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,310 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after buying an additional 196,898 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,240,000 after buying an additional 174,983 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,375,000 after buying an additional 168,662 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8,495.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after buying an additional 140,507 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $4.67 on Friday, hitting $164.79. 489,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,359. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.92 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

