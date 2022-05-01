MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,991,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $152,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,037 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,418 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.77. 20,646,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,418,961. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42.

