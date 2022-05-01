MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 2,567 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $38,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NASDAQ HON traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.51. 7,248,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,501. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $132.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.