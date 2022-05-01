MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stake Lifted by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.50.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $12.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $421.25. 631,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,929. The business has a 50 day moving average of $489.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.00. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.33 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

