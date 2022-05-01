Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.33.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $9.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.69. 1,105,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,675. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.54 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

