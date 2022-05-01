Motco Sells 420 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Motco cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after buying an additional 272,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,742,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,010,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,420,000 after buying an additional 142,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $11.52 on Friday, reaching $250.57. 1,210,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,073. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $250.18 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.87.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

