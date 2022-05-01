Motco Sells 161 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Motco decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Sysco were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,169 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYY traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.48. 3,456,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,107. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

