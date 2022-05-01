Motco Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Motco reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,221 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Oracle were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.40. 7,946,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,166,380. The company has a market cap of $195.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average is $85.96. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $70.23 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

