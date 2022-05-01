Motco Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Motco trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded down $7.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.76. 740,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $216.62 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

