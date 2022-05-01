Motco Boosts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Motco boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Equinix were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $852.59.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total transaction of $615,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total value of $297,949.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,164. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $37.37 on Friday, hitting $719.08. 649,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a PE ratio of 132.67, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $662.26 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $728.12 and its 200 day moving average is $759.18.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

About Equinix (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.