Motco Acquires 254 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Ventas were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VTR traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.55. 3,180,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,119. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 396.81, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,285.81%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.97.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

