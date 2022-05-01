Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.50

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as low as C$5.49. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 2,850 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89.
About Mosaic Capital (CVE:M)
Featured Articles
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.