Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the March 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:EDD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 232,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,271. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $6.35.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDD. Matisse Capital grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 237,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 57,496 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.